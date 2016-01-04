Articles
On the Clausewitzian Challenge in Eastern Europe
Andrius Bivainis
Lithuania’s Foreign Policy Under the Eastern Partnership Programme in 2009–2014: From Small State Policy to Smart State Strategy
Maksimas Milta
Turkey’s Security Dilemma on the Border with Syria: Situation Assessment and Perspectives of Intervention
Simonas Dapkus
Adventure into Peacetime Intra-Alliance Espionage: Assessment of the America-Germany Saga
Lere Amusan, Siphiwe Mchunu
US and European Integration prior to 1968
Nguyen Thi Thuy Hang