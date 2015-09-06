Articles

The Lithuanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union Advancing Energy Policy and Eastern Partnership Goals: Conditions for Exerting Influence

Ramūnas Vilpišauskas, Bruno Vandecasteele, Austė Vaznonytė

Five Approaches to Development Cooperation: An Analysis of the Lithuanian Case

Anastasija Panasevič

The Creation of the Eurasian Union and Its Implications for the European Neighbourhood Policy

Laurynas Kasčiūnas, Dovilė Šukytė

From Russia with Love: Internal Balance of Power in Russia and the Survival of Lukashenko’s Regime

Laurynas Jonavičius

Opinions

Priorities of the Lithuanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union: For a Credible, Growing and Open Europe

Linas Linkevičius

Croatia-Slovenia Disputes: An Example Worthy of Consideration

Tjaco van den Hout

