Vol. 35 (2016)

Articles
Energy Resources as the Tools of Foreign Policy: the Case of Russia
Giedrius Česnakas
Lithuanian Foreign Policy vis-à-vis Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant in Ostrovets
Justinas Juozaitis
Prospects of the Eastern Partnership under Modern Challenges to the European Security System
Yaryna Turchyn and Lesya Dorоsh
Twiplomacy: the Meaning of Social Media to Public Diplomacy and Foreign Policy of Lithuania
Aušra Dumčiuvienė
Social Media: Mimesis and Warfare
Ignas Kalpokas
International Conference “Europe Whole, Free and at Peace – 2040”
Gerda Jakštaitė