Vol. 35 (2016)

Articles

Energy Resources as the Tools of Foreign Policy: the Case of Russia

Giedrius Česnakas

Lithuanian Foreign Policy vis-à-vis Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant in Ostrovets

Justinas Juozaitis

Prospects of the Eastern Partnership under Modern Challenges to the European Security System

Yaryna Turchyn and Lesya Dorоsh

Twiplomacy: the Meaning of Social Media to Public Diplomacy and Foreign Policy of Lithuania

Aušra Dumčiuvienė

Social Media: Mimesis and Warfare

Ignas Kalpokas

International Conference “Europe Whole, Free and at Peace – 2040”

International Conference “Europe Whole, Free and at Peace – 2040”

Gerda Jakštaitė

 

By editor | April 2, 2017 | Issues | No Comments |

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *