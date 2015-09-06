Articles
A Feather in its Cap? The Lithuanian Presidency of the Council of the EU
Mindaugas Jurkynas, Justina Daukšaitė
Influence of the Lithuanian Presidency of the EU Council on the EU’s Relations
Bruno Vandecasteele
The Future of the EU’s Eastern Partnership: Russia as an Informal Veto Player
Laurynas Kasčiūnas, Linas Kojala, Vytautas Keršanskas
Conceptual Factors behind the Low Performance of the European Neighbourhood Policy
Viljar Veebel, Liina Kulu, Annika Tartes
An Analysis of Romania’s Foreign Policy Relations in the Context of Ukraine’s European Integration
Viktor Pavlenko, Sergey Sveshnikov, Victor Bocharnikov
Opinions
The high road: Europe and Italy’s Roles in the World
Giorgio Napolitano