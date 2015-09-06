Articles

A Feather in its Cap? The Lithuanian Presidency of the Council of the EU

Mindaugas Jurkynas, Justina Daukšaitė

Influence of the Lithuanian Presidency of the EU Council on the EU’s Relations

Bruno Vandecasteele

The Future of the EU’s Eastern Partnership: Russia as an Informal Veto Player

Laurynas Kasčiūnas, Linas Kojala, Vytautas Keršanskas

Conceptual Factors behind the Low Performance of the European Neighbourhood Policy

Viljar Veebel, Liina Kulu, Annika Tartes

An Analysis of Romania’s Foreign Policy Relations in the Context of Ukraine’s European Integration

Viktor Pavlenko, Sergey Sveshnikov, Victor Bocharnikov

Opinions

The high road: Europe and Italy’s Roles in the World

Giorgio Napolitano

