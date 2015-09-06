Articles
To What Extent has Russia‘s Foreign Policy since 2000 been influenced by Eurasianism?
Marijuš Antonovič
The Formation of the European Identity of Ukraine: Key Factors and Principles
Iuliia Tsyrfa
Securitization of the Energy Sectors in Estonia, Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine: Motives and Extraordinary Measure
Tomas Janeliūnas, Agnija Tumkevič
Attempts to Change the National Affiliation of Lviv and Vilnius in the Context of the 1944 Moscow Conference
Andrew Wawryniuk
China’s Economic Penetration into Post-Soviet Central Asia and Eastern Europe
Konstantinas Andrijauskas.
Opinions
EU Policy Towards Russia: Will We Fill the Strategic Vacuum?
Laurynas Kasčiūnas, Linas Kojala
EU Foreign Policy towards Belarus – Mixing Chess with Checkers
Vytis Jurkonis
Lithuanian and European Academic Perspective on the Priorities of the Presidency of the EU Council
Julija Ravaitytė, Augustė Meškytė