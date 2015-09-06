Articles

Cross-border Cooperation between Poland and Kaliningrad Oblast in the Context of Polish-Russian Relations in 2004–2011

Miłosz J. Zieliński

Chinese State Policies towards Tibet and Xinjiang: Why not the Hong Kong Scenario? LFPR-28-Kutkauskaite

Lina Kutkauskaitė

The Idea of a US-Russian ‘Reset’ in the Rhetoric of Political Leaders

Evelina Venckutė

Expired Friendship? Some Aspects of Validity of Treaties

Rytis Satkauskas

Opinions

General Performance of the Polish Presidency

Piotr Maciej Kaczyński

