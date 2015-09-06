Articles

The Possibility of Reconciliation in Polish-Russian Relations

Stanisław Bieleń

Trust: The Notion and its Transformation in Mature and Post-Communist Democracies

Teodora Gaidytė

Keeping Energy Security and Competitiveness in Equilibrium: The Cases of the Regional Nuclear Power Plant and the Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal

Simonas Klimanskis

The Evolving Relations between India and the Baltic States

Kottookunnel Bhaskaran Usha

Adapt or Die: “Smart Power”, Adaptive Leadership, Lithuanian Chairmanship and the Evolution of the OSCE

Walter Kemp, Rytis Paulauskas

Opinions

Baltic Cooperation – Embodying Trust

Paulius Saudargas

Why the EU’s New Strategy for Central Asia is Needed

Rustem Kurmanguzhin

No Asian Century without a Pan-Asian Institution

Anis H. Bajrektarevic

