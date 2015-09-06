Articles
National preferences and bargaining of the new member states since the enlargement of the EU: the Baltic States – still policy takers?
Ramūnas Vilpišauskas
The discrepancy of Lithuanian foreign policy: “Normative” deeds for the “Realpolitik” needs?
Galina Vaščenkaitė
Normative power as a means of a small state in international relations: the role of Slovenia within ‘the EU concert’ of normative power in the Western Balkans
Rok Zupančič
Transforming the EU-Russia energy relations: the Baltic States’ vision
Arūnas Molis
Tackling energy dependency. Shale gas potential in the Baltic Sea region and in Europe
Serena Bonato
Opinions
Towards creating a discipline with a ‘Regional Stamp’: Central-East European political science and ethno-cultural diversity
Rainer Eisfeld
In commemoration of the 100th anniversary of Ronald Reagan’s birth
Raimundas Lopata