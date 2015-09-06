Articles

National preferences and bargaining of the new member states since the enlargement of the EU: the Baltic States – still policy takers?

Ramūnas Vilpišauskas

The discrepancy of Lithuanian foreign policy: “Normative” deeds for the “Realpolitik” needs?

Galina Vaščenkaitė

Normative power as a means of a small state in international relations: the role of Slovenia within ‘the EU concert’ of normative power in the Western Balkans

Rok Zupančič

Transforming the EU-Russia energy relations: the Baltic States’ vision

Arūnas Molis

Tackling energy dependency. Shale gas potential in the Baltic Sea region and in Europe

Serena Bonato

Opinions

Towards creating a discipline with a ‘Regional Stamp’: Central-East European political science and ethno-cultural diversity

Rainer Eisfeld

In commemoration of the 100th anniversary of Ronald Reagan’s birth

Raimundas Lopata

